Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 985,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,459. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

