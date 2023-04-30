Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 332.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.