Reviewing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and Nayax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33 Nayax 0 2 0 0 2.00

BigCommerce presently has a consensus price target of $15.12, suggesting a potential upside of 104.54%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Nayax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

72.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BigCommerce and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -50.14% -116.38% -17.62% Nayax -21.63% -32.86% -16.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and Nayax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 1.96 -$139.92 million ($1.91) -3.87 Nayax $173.51 million 3.17 -$37.51 million N/A N/A

Nayax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

Summary

BigCommerce beats Nayax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; and Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app installed on the consumer's mobile phone that enables cashless payments using only the mobile phone. In addition, the company provides cashless payments systems; telemetry services, including remote management, monitoring, and control of the unattended POS and service; closed-circuit prepaid card solutions; and management software for unattended machines. Further, it operates marketing, loyalty, and consumer engagement platform. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including snacks and drinks automatic vending machines, coffee machines, kiddie and amusement rides, massage chairs, laundromats, machines for selling non-prescription drugs, car wash, parking, tourist, fueling, and ticket machines, as well as kiosks, public restrooms, photo booth, donations, AIR/VAC, and ice cream vending machines. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

