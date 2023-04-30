Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The company has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

