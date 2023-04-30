Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 66,841 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after buying an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,548 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,964,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 182,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

