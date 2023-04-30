Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 165,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 68,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,419,000 after buying an additional 345,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

