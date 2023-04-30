Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $605,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. 15,510,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,349,846. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions.

See Also

