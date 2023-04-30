Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

SBUX stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. 5,979,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

