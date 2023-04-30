Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. 39,554,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

