Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,727,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 139,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

