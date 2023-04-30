Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,621,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,593,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,357,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 676,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,636. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

