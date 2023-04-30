Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 19,612 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 121,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,837,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $182,821,000 after buying an additional 173,832 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 19,664,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,448. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

