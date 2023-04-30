Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 868,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $102.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

