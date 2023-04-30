Robert W. Baird Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.80.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOG stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
