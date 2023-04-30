Robert W. Baird Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

