Robert W. Baird Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $123.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

