Robert W. Baird Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.