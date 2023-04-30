Robert W. Baird Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $229.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $309.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.