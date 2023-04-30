Robert W. Baird Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $229.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.70.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $309.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
