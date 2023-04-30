Robert W. Baird Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $90.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

