Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,339,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 4,435,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,667,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roche by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roche by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.8068 dividend. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

