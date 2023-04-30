Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,566. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

