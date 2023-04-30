Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $454.78 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $481.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.