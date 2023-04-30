Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.58.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.78. 560,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.57. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $481.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,684,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

