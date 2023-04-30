Round Dollar Price Tops $5.15 on Top Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00017345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $10.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.