Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $84.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of THC opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $65,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,997,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

