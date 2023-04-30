Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target to GBX 440

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 440 ($5.50) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
