Royal Bank of Canada Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.46.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

