RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,893.07 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $105.64 million and $41,815.19 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $29,893.07 or 1.00371918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00305387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00522932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00403836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,534.0411008 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 29,165.66304657 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,452.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.