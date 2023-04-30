Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $465.74

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Rune has a market cap of $28,704.14 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.4673943 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

