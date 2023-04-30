RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Issue $0.66 Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6577 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

Featured Stories

