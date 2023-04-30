Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.05 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 441,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ryder System has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 5.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

