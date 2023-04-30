Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases Shares of 6,510 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 442,014 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

