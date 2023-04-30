Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $129,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,856 shares of company stock worth $9,004,949 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $198.37 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 944.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.