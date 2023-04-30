Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0276 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $35.57 million and approximately $4,981.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.04 or 0.06439359 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.