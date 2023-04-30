Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Satellogic stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Satellogic has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.