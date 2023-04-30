Savant Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %

USB opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

