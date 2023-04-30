Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $370.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

