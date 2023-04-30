SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,757 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of SBA Communications worth $68,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

SBAC stock opened at $260.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $358.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

