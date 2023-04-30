Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $127,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $66.07. 938,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,706. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

