S&CO Inc. Acquires 3,167 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.95.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

