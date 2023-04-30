S&CO Inc. Buys 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

