S&CO Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

