S&CO Inc. Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

MDT opened at $90.95 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

