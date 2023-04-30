S&CO Inc. Sells 13,136 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for approximately 4.5% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.35% of Mosaic worth $51,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.