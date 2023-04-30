S&CO Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

