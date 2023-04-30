Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.80 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $4,663.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00143304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00062986 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031568 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00635223 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,336.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

