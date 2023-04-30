Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.71 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $5,190.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00143293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00061893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00635223 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,336.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

