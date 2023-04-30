Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

