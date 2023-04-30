Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.