Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SMIN stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

