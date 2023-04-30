Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.55 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $296.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

