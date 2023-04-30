Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.9 %

SLB stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

